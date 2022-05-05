Bizarre lawsuit: mechanic kills boss with car, car owner gets sued

The last thing you'd expect when you bring your car to a shop to get an oil change is to be served with a lawsuit. But that's what happened to a car owner who dropped his car off at the Rochester Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership in Michigan. An 18-year-old mechanic got in the car and drove over his 42-year-old boss, Jeffrey Hawkins, killing him.

Very sad, but here's where the story gets weird. Hawkins' family is suing the owner of the car for damages. The attorney for the family explained that it is not possible for them to sue the dealership, so they are going after the car owner instead, even though the owner had nothing to do with Hawkins' death.

From Fox 2 Detroit's news segment:

FOX 2: Did the 19-year-old know how to drive a stick?

Attorney: He didn't know how to drive a stick, and he had no license.

FOX 2: Why did the dealership hire him?

Attorney: That's what I'd like to know.

FOX 2: You must be suing the dealership?

Attorney: We can't because of a legal standard that is involved.

FOX 2: You're suing the owner of the car who's getting his oil changed who did nothing in this case?

Attorney: I have to do that.

FOX 2 contacted the car owner's attorney, who said, "When you hand your car over to anybody including the valet or the person at the service desk at your local dealership, you better be able to trust that person.