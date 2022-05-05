Howie Pyro, bassist for D Generation and Danzig, dies from Covid complications

Gareth Branwyn
Howie Pyro (l) and Kid Congo (r) back in the day. Used with permission from KC Powers.

Via Kid Congo we have learned that New York bassist, DJ, and veteran of the NY punk rock scene, Howie Pyro, has died of complications from Covid-19. Pyro had been struggling with liver disease and transplant. He was 61.

As a musician, Pyro played with the Blessed, D Generation, Freaks, Genesis P. Orridge, Danzig, and others. Pyro was also a well-known DJ in NYC and LA and hosted the Intoxica Radio podcast.

Kid Congo wrote on his Facebook page:

We met as pimple faced teens in the late seventies, NYC and LA, and stayed close pals till this very day [May 4th] when you left the planet. So many laughs and thrills and spills.. brother material, loved our time together. . . Miss ya already, Howie. All hail!

Fellow D Gen bandmate, Jesse Malin, posted on Twitter:

Read the obits at Variety and Rolling Stone.