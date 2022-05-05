Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy break character, exchange sweet goodbyes

It was a big day for outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. First she congratulated her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, who will become the nation's first Black, first openly gay person to fill the job when Psaki leaves on May 13th.

Later, Psaki took a break from schooling Fox reporter Peter Doocy after he took a break from asking a silly question. Instead, they both warmly said their goodbyes with a bit of good-natured sarcasm (video below).

"Thank you Jen. Sorry to see you go," Doocy said, mocking an off-handed tone.

"Are you?" she said, following his lead, causing the room to break into laughter.

"Yes, and you've always been a good sport …" Doocy said, smiling underneath his mask.

"Thank you. As have you," Psaki said, interrupting him.

"…So on behalf of everyone, thank you," Doocy said.

Personally, I will miss the entertaining interactions between Psaki and Doocy, also known (at least by me) as the "Jen and Peter Show," that have taken place during the briefings for the last 18 months. But I also look forward to all of the newness in the press room that will come with Jeanne-Pierre taking over the helm.