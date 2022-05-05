Listen to what the NY Yankees manager and an umpire—two grown men—actually said to each other in an argument

Last night, officials booted New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was booted from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the video above, Jomboy deciphered what these two grown men said. Here's more context, which I don't really care about, from the New York Post:

Boone was tossed for arguing a called strike to Aaron Judge in the top of the eighth by home-plate umpire Marty Foster, which led to a fiery argument between the two.

Afterward, Boone said he was displeased with a few of Foster's calls on Judge. One pitch, in particular, in a key spot with Judge at the plate in the sixth inning seemed low, but was called a strike.

"I appreciate it,'' Judge said. "I voiced my opinion to Marty to let him know what I thought of the calls. That's all I can do. That's why I've got a manager to stick up for me. … He stood up for me."