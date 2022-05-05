Louisiana moves bill forward to classify abortion as murder

Before the Supreme Court has even had a chance to officially overturn Roe V. Wade, Republicans in Louisiana advanced a bill to reclassify abortion as murder, a crime in which the mother ending the pregnancy could be criminally charged, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. The House Appropriations Committee voted 7–2 on the measure yesterday, even though at least one yea-sayer admitted it was unconstitutional.

"We can't wait on the Supreme Court," said GOP Rep. Danny McCormick, who was criticized by his own party last summer when he posted — and then deleted — an anti-semitic meme on social media.

From Lafayette Daily Advertiser:

Rep. Danny McCormick said his House Bill 813 should move forward even though the U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade that guarantees abortion rights as soon as June, according to an opinion leaked from the high court this week. … McCormick's bill says the unborn should be protected at fertilization. … Bradley Pierce of the Foundation to Abolish Abortion said state legislatures have the right to ignore the U.S. Supreme Court if they disagree with any high court decision. … Opponents argued the bill would not only put the mother and doctor at risk of murder prosecution but criminalize in vitro fertilization and perhaps some forms of birth control.

Via Raw Story