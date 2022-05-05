My family had fun using this home blood type test

Mark Frauenfelder

My daughter learned about blood types in school and was curious to learn her blood type. I ordered two of these blood type kits (each kit has two tests) so our whole family could find out what our blood types are. The included auto-lance makes it easy to draw blood (it hurts just a little, not much) and it was interesting to see how our blood types clotted differently.