My daughter learned about blood types in school and was curious to learn her blood type. I ordered two of these blood type kits (each kit has two tests) so our whole family could find out what our blood types are. The included auto-lance makes it easy to draw blood (it hurts just a little, not much) and it was interesting to see how our blood types clotted differently.
My family had fun using this home blood type test
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- fun for the whole family
Competitive worm charming is no joke
Worm charming, also known as worm fiddling, is a method of extracting earthworms from the soil that involves vibrating the soul to lure the worms up to the surface. Worm charming competitions consist of people or groups of people who try to collect the most worms within a set time frame. The competitors have designated… READ THE REST
How many cheerios can you stack on your sleeping baby?
The Life of Dad posted a challenge: how many cheerios can you stack on your sleeping baby? It looks like 18 is the record. A video posted by Angelica Evans (@iam_angelicaa_mua) on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:00am PDT A photo posted by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on Jun 16, 2016 at 8:32pm PDT A photo… READ THE REST
Kick your design game and efficiency up a notch with this $19 tool
There are few in this world more talented than designers when it comes to ingenuity and style. And while natural talent and artistry are a massive necessity for what makes creative types, having the right tools can prevent a good creator from feeling like this. So let's say that you already have a Mac or PC and want… READ THE REST
This Milex Long Reach Comfort Wipe makes it easier to wipe
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are plenty of reasons someone may lose sight of their overall hygiene. Maybe it's because of ailing health, or perhaps it's because the decade hasn't finished its job of completely… READ THE REST
Save $44 on a Japanese chef knife that can transform your kitchen arsenal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the great joys in life is cooking at home. However, the meditative and nurturing joy you find when preparing meals can only be tapped into when you have kitchen essentials.… READ THE REST