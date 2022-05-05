Ted Cruz on whose law clerk is behind the SCOTUS leak: "It's Sonia Sotomayor"

When Ted Cruz isn't playing hooky in order to comb the beaches of Cancun, he plays junior detective, as he did when he speculated — with "no evidence," — that it was a law clerk of Justice Sonia Sotomayor who leaked the Supreme Court's draft opinion on overturning Roe. V. Wade. (Video below.)

"I think it is very very likely a law clerk. And it is very very likely a law clerk for one of the three liberal justices," the Texas senator conjured out of thin air. "If I were to guess the most likely justice for whom the law clerk is clerking," he says, as if anyone asked, "it's Sonia Sotomayor, because she's the most partisan of the justices."

After presenting his slanderous theory, he adds, "I have no evidence of that, I'm just making an inference."