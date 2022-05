My wife and I stumbled upon this RerunZone segment on the history of the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote cartoons. We had a surprising amount of genuine laughs watching it, reminding us that childhood nostalgia is a hell of a drug.

There is some interesting stuff here, like the origins of "Beep, beep," [Beep, beep], the censoring of the cartoon violence of the show in the 1980s, and the cartoons surprising longevity.

Image: Screengrab