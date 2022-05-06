Elon Musk denies Devin Nunes' claim that Donald Trump encouraged him to buy Twitter

On Fox Business News, Trump lickspittle Devin Nunes claimed that his boss encouraged billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter. Musk took to Twitter to deny it.

"This is false. I've had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social," Musk wrote.

Elon has to step out of shitposting mode for his denial to be taken seriously, which is a shame because it would have been funny, if not redeeming, for him to have said "This is an udder lie."

Nunes, who famously sued a Twitter user mockingly pretending to be "Devin Nunes' Cow", is currently CEO of Trump's "Truth Social" website, intended to be a conservative competitor to Twitter but already languishing amid tech troubles and its muse's lack of participation.