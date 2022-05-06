Excellent interactive explanation of how mechanical watches work

Bartosz Ciechanowski's animated tour of how a mechanical watch works is the best I've ever seen. Each component, from the spring to the second hand, is explained in plain English with clear, interactive diagrams. It really wound me up!
Mechanical watches are not as accurate as digital ones. They require maintenance and are more fragile. Despite all these drawbacks, these devices show a true mastery of engineering. With creative use of miniature gears, levers, and springs, a mechanical watch rises from its dormant components to become truly alive.