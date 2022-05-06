German in Venice offers an update on Venice Beach's humanitarian crisis

Jason Weisberger

Homelessness in America is soaring. Los Angeles is an epicenter, and historic Venice Beach, California is one of the places city leadership has apparently determined a dumping ground for humans. Regardless of the claims of success and promises of more to come, Los Angeles has merely shuffled people around a 2-3mi area. A small number of very motivated individuals have become success stories the city likes to share — but the encampments grow.