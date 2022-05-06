Homelessness in America is soaring. Los Angeles is an epicenter, and historic Venice Beach, California is one of the places city leadership has apparently determined a dumping ground for humans. Regardless of the claims of success and promises of more to come, Los Angeles has merely shuffled people around a 2-3mi area. A small number of very motivated individuals have become success stories the city likes to share — but the encampments grow.
German in Venice offers an update on Venice Beach's humanitarian crisis
