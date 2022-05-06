The "Saved By The Bell" reboot flunks out after two seasons

I'm starting to think that the streaming wars will never come to an end. With each streaming service trying to "out exclusive" the next by gaining the rights to beloved properties, the formerly affordable streaming model is becoming more expensive than cable. And that doesn't even account for the massive spate of original programming that each service provides its viewers.

Of all the original series offered by streaming services, there were only two shows that I refused to watch on principle alone: Belair and Saved by the Bell. Well, it seems as if the rest of the planet shared my apathy for the latter offering. Earlier this week, Peacock announced that Saved by the Bell wouldn't return for a third season.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans. Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We're grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time," said a Peacock spokeswoman.

Dripping with references to the old series, the Saved by the Bell revival brought back several cast members from the first series in an effort to milk that sweet nostalgia teat.