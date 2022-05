A YouTuber was not disappointed to find that his Nanrobot scooter only goes around 50mph instead of the advertised 75mph. His general impression is "any faster and I wouldn't want it." Having ridden scooters, I believe the turning radius, wheel/tire size, and general physicals of a scooter matched with UNLIMITED POWER make this one stupid dangerous.

I am glad to see motorcycle-style body armor and helmets employed sometimes.