Trailer for David Cronenberg's new movie, Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future is David Cronenberg's first movie in 8 years and stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.
David posted the teaser last month; here's a trailer, released today.
Variety points out that it "begins with a man who has several sets of ears on his head and concludes as a woman rips open a man's stomach with her finger and slides her tongue closer to the open wound," as a kind of Cronenberg Warning for young Star Trek: Discovery fans.
The official "Crimes of the Future" synopsis from Neon reads: "As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution."