Trailer for David Cronenberg's new movie, Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future is David Cronenberg's first movie in 8 years and stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

David posted the teaser last month; here's a trailer, released today.

Variety points out that it "begins with a man who has several sets of ears on his head and concludes as a woman rips open a man's stomach with her finger and slides her tongue closer to the open wound," as a kind of Cronenberg Warning for young Star Trek: Discovery fans.