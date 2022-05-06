The Slow Mo Guys recorded bullets moving through eggs at one million frames per second using a Phantom TMX 7510 high-speed camera, resulting in the eggcellent video above. (Aren't I just a crack up!)
Video: Experience the explosive drama of a bullet ripping through an egg at 1 million frames per second
