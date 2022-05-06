Watch: Coverage of the Satanic Temple gathering in Scottsdale, Arizona

Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5 went to The Satanic Temple's SatanCon in Scottsdale, Arizona. He spent a good amount of time interviewing Christian protestors outside the convention center. They all seem to think the great anti-MAGA bogeyman George Soros funded the event.

From Wikipedia:

The Satanic Temple, often abbreviated TST, is a nontheistic religious and human rights organization that is primarily based in the United States, with additional congregations in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Co-founded by Lucien Greaves, the organization's spokesperson, and Malcolm Jarry, the organization uses Satanic imagery to promote egalitarianism, social justice, and the separation of church and state, supporting their mission "to encourage benevolence and empathy [among all people]." The Satanic Temple has utilized satire, theatrical ploys, humor, and legal action in their public campaigns to "generate attention and prompt people to reevaluate fears and perceptions", and to "highlight religious hypocrisy and encroachment on religious freedom."