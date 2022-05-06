In this footage, a tornado whips through the car lot outside city hall in Andover, Kansas. No-one is hurt in the video (and no-one was killed elswhere during the storm), but foliage and other objects disappear into the vortex.
Watch: Tornado scours car lot in Andover, Kansas
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- footage
- kansas
- tornadoes
- weather
Video: See the moment a storm chaser's car was struck by lightning, and hear his commentary après-zap!
Storm chaser More Pi was in his car watching a tornado near Gilmore City, Iowa when, he says, "I felt a slight shock and my ears were left ringing!" Watch the bolt above as caught on video by fellow storm chaser High Risk Chris and hear More Pi's commentary on the experience below. READ THE REST
Weird red light beam seen in Houston sky
Earlier this week, a strange vertical red beam of light appeared in the sky above Houston, Texas. After countless reports, KHOU 11 meteorologist Tim Pandajis thinks he has a possible explanation. "We did get confirmation that there was ongoing flaring at one of the oil refineries," he said. "That bright light from the flare was… READ THE REST
This otherworldly timelapse of the Aurora Borealis is astonishing
In Fort Yukon, Alaska, Vincent Ledvina spent eight nights capturing more than 8,000 photos of the Aurora Borealis. This magnificent short film is a compilation of his timelapse videos made from those images. From the Library of Congress: Polar lights (aurora polaris) are a natural phenomenon found in both the northern and southern hemispheres that… READ THE REST
Several ways to cut down on costs to hack your way through inflation
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Inflation rates are growing more and more, leaving you wondering what on Earth you can even afford anymore. But the truth is, you still have to eat, fill your car with… READ THE REST
Kick your design game and efficiency up a notch with this $19 tool
There are few in this world more talented than designers when it comes to ingenuity and style. And while natural talent and artistry are a massive necessity for what makes creative types, having the right tools can prevent a good creator from feeling like this. So let's say that you already have a Mac or PC and want… READ THE REST
This Milex Long Reach Comfort Wipe makes it easier to wipe
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are plenty of reasons someone may lose sight of their overall hygiene. Maybe it's because of ailing health, or perhaps it's because the decade hasn't finished its job of completely… READ THE REST