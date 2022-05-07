Deletionpedia is where deleted wikipedia articles may live forever

Deletionpedia archives Wikipedia articles when the are deleted—a regular occurrence given how tightly "the free encyclopedia that anyone can edit" is policed by the insiders who edit the edits (previously, previously). [deletionpedia.org via Hacker News]

Deletionpedia is a radical inclusionist wiki for rescuing articles that have been discussed from Wikipedia's deletionism. It was started by Guaka on December 24th 2013 and so far we've rescued 91,250 articles.

More reading: Gwern In Defense of Inclusionism.