We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

CBD may bring relief to your life, from feeling sore after a grueling workout to tossing and turning at night, stressing about impending work deadlines. And since it's non-habit forming, it could be a fantastic alternative to other medicines and practices that may not even be helping you all that much (big ol' glass of wine before bed, we're looking at you.)

Luckily, we have five fantastic CBD products by Green Entrepreneur that are all different and discounted to prices your wallet will appreciate.

From its cooling scent to its special formula created specifically for athletes, this CBD sport stick is great to have on hand when your muscles just aren't having it. Green Entrepreneur claims this stick is designed to relax the muscles and joints, so it might be great to keep in your gym bag or desk at work, as you can apply it directly to your skin up to four times a day. And thanks to its minty fresh smell, it'll never bother anyone around you.

This CBD roll-on looks gorgeous on any countertop, thanks to its sleek glass bottle. And thankfully, its inside matches its outside, as this stick might relieve general aches and pains and calm sore muscles and joints. Whether it's your feet, neck, back, or shoulders, this THC-free roll-on is worth considering if you want to bring on all the good feels.

When you get up on the wrong side of the bed, this CBD formula might turn your morning around. The secret to its magic lies in the Rise and Shine AM formula, complete with CBD oil, MCT oil, and natural essential oils, which Green Entrepreneur suggests can give you an extra jolt of focus and clarity to conquer the day. Whether you're feeling a little anxious or could use a little extra something, this full-spectrum CBD is a great way to start your day.

Getting a good night's sleep has never been your thing, whether it's waking up in the middle of the night or having trouble drifting off in the first place. But help is on the way in the form of a few drops of this full-spectrum CBD. Just one dose may help calm anxious thoughts and relax your body, allowing you to have a peaceful sleep and wake up energized and ready for the day. Plus, its soothing peppermint flavor makes for a great nighttime treat.

Want to give your bath an extra little kick? These soaking salts might do the trick, giving you a new level of relaxation you didn't know was possible. From its "clean rain" scent to its effective blend of essential oils, magnesium sulfate, and cannabidiol, these salts could help ease tension and calm anxiety. And as a special bonus, it leaves the skin feeling buttery soft to the touch.

