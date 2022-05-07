How the Apollo wearable can help you actually relax

When shopping for wearables, consider one that actively promotes better health, rather than just tracking it.

In today's day and age, those who stay up later often get ahead early in their careers. Think of around-the-clock coders jamming in as many freelance projects as they can before the monthly bills are due. Or how about entrepreneurs who work around the clock to network, drum up financial support, brand their products, and cross everything else off the never-ending to-do list. This is especially true for Americans who, on average, work 400-plus hours more per year than German and British workers.

So, if you find yourself in this overworked population, what can you do? Well, first, you can address your health and wellness. You can try and exercise, sleep better, and use the best technology to support your needs. When shopping for wearables, consider one that actively improves your health, rather than just tracking it. The only example we know of such a product is the Apollo wearable.

By improving the way a user's body responds to stress and manages it, this comfortable, non-invasive device can help you unwind at the end of an unreasonably long day. By activating your parasympathetic "rest-and-digest" response to stress (one of many in our nervous system's arsenal), the wearable helps you achieve a number of states that make it easier for you to relax, focus, and sleep. Working in tandem with a mobile app, your wearable can be set to goal-oriented modes such as Rebuild and Recover, Clear and Focused, Relax and Unwind, and Sleep and Renew.

Studies of people who consistently wear an Apollo show users experiencing, on average: 19% more time in deep sleep, 25% increases in focus and concentration, and a 40% decrease in stress and feelings of anxiety. A pioneer in the wearable wellness space, Apollo proves how it stands out from the pack by delivering maximum benefit with little effort on your part.

Your Apollo will help you achieve these states by sending silent, calming vibrations through your body and to your nervous system. This communicates safety to the body, training your body to respond to stress more quickly. Apollo's touch therapy is non-invasive and safe, making it a unique approach to relaxation.

So, on top of being an alternative to medications and drugs, it can also provide trackable improvements in areas of your mental health and physical health — such as HRV (heart rate variability) increases by an average of 11% in consistent users. All of this combines to explain Apollo's fantastic reputation, including an average 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,100 reviews online.

Check out Apollo's expanded range of colorways and take control of your stress.