Spoiled baby deer protests for a longer belly rub

I can't get over this video of a fawn refusing to be put back on the ground because it doesn't want its belly rub to end. Every time the man stops rubbing its little belly and tries to set it down, the fawn cries out in protest. The man just can't resist the cuteness of the spoiled fawn, and continues on with the belly rub.

​​YouTube description:

My buddy and I were clearing a right of way for the electric lines and came across this fawn trapped in the fall path of the tree we were about to trim. He was tangled in some thorns and was pretty shaken up after we cut him loose, so we started rubbing his belly to calm him down…. which worked a little too well, as you can see.

He followed us around the job site like a lost puppy for about an hour until I noticed a doe watching us from the hillside. Assuming this was his mother, I carried him about halfway up the hill while she watched attentively. I sat him down, he ran straight to her, and they walked off together.