Twin Peaks and Star Trek: Discovery actor, Kenneth Welsh, has died

Canadian actor Kenneth Welsh, probably best known for his villainous role as Windom Earle on Season 2 of Twin Peaks, has died at 80. The cause of death has yet to be released, but he died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, his family reports.

Besides Twin Peaks, the busy actor appeared on numerous TV shows including The X-Files, Law & Order, The Practice, Star Trek Discovery (playing Admiral Senna Tal in season 3), the Charmed reboot, and (in my book), the criminally underappreciated Lodge 49. Welsh also appeared in movies such as The Aviator, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and the Canadian comedy, Reno and the Doc.

Welsh is survived by his son, musician Devon Welsh.

Image: Twin Peaks screengrab