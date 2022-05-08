Thanatopsis is a Greek word that means "seeing one's own death" and here's a 1962 short film of the same name

Thanatopsis is a 1962 short film by American visual artist Ed Emshwiller who is known for his science fiction illustrations and experimental films. Thanatopsis is a contemplation on mortality, inspired by William Cullen Bryant's poem of the same name. Throughout the film, sporadic images of a dancing woman and a motionless man are shown. Thanatopsis is a Greek word that means "seeing one's own death." Luminous silhouettes are transformed into abstract forms as they abrasively dance across the screen. The soundtrack features a heartbeat and a hacksaw.