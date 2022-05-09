Kinemacolor was the first commercially successful color motion picture process. George Albert Smith invented it in 1906, and it was used from 1908 to 1914. The films were produced using a two-color, additive process. A black-and-white movie would be projected behind alternating red and green filters. Here is some Color Footage from 1916 New York filmed with Kinemacolor. The film contains some blurs and glitches, but it's still incredible to see this century-old footage in color.
Color footage of NYC from 1916 (filmed using Kinemacolor technology)
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- old-timey
Enjoy some old-timey, ragtimey music from The Vaudevillian
From Hamilton, Ontario, it's The Vaudevillian, an old-timey ragtimey troupe! Below, a clip from last week with the band now as a duo. They say that "as well as performing at festivals and theaters around Canada, they host interactive Washboard Workshops and interactive Musical Spoon Workshops all across the country and to date have taught… READ THE REST
Listen to the cowboy throat singer
Throat singing, aka overtone singing, is a well known practice in the traditional music of Mongolian, Tibetan, and other indigenous people around the world. Surprisingly, you can also hear it on "Lonely Cowboy," a fantastic 78 RPM shellac record from 1927 by cowboy singer Arthur Miles that also features some lovely yodeling! (via Weird Universe) READ THE REST
Watch this film of magical hand shadows from 1933
"Just a pair of hands — and a whole lot of clever imagination." (via Juxtapoz on Instagram) READ THE REST
Put your little engineers to work with this award-winning learning subscription
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From the fun apps on their tablets to some of the most advanced video games to ever exist, your kids have a lot to be distracted by today. And while they… READ THE REST
These fun party card games are a great way to learn what makes your friends blush with embarrassment
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there's anything you learned from being holed up for two years, it was the importance of a good distraction. While the world burned into fiery ashes, we were busy putting together… READ THE REST
Combine all your smoking tools into one accessory with the Rocket Grinder
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Smoking is supposed to be leisurely and stress-free, but it requires you to assemble so many tools at once that it can be a drag (and not the kind you're hoping… READ THE REST