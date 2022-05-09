Color footage of NYC from 1916 (filmed using Kinemacolor technology)

Kinemacolor was the first commercially successful color motion picture process. George Albert Smith invented it in 1906, and it was used from 1908 to 1914. The films were produced using a two-color, additive process. A black-and-white movie would be projected behind alternating red and green filters. Here is some Color Footage from 1916 New York filmed with Kinemacolor. The film contains some blurs and glitches, but it's still incredible to see this century-old footage in color.