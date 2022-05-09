Electronic music from the 1930s: Prelude by Rachmaninov

Popkin
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

This wonderful electronic music was created using an optical synthesizer called a Variophone, which was invented in the 1930s.  Variophones were photoelectric instruments. These instruments use sound waves that have been cut onto cardboard disks. Both the music and the abstract spiral animation were way ahead of their time.