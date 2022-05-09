This wonderful electronic music was created using an optical synthesizer called a Variophone, which was invented in the 1930s. Variophones were photoelectric instruments. These instruments use sound waves that have been cut onto cardboard disks. Both the music and the abstract spiral animation were way ahead of their time.
Electronic music from the 1930s: Prelude by Rachmaninov
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1930s
- electronic music
Check out this new dancepunk song about climate change and decarbonization
Over the last few months, Andy from the synthwave group Atomic Ghost and I have been working on some remote remix collaborations. Basically: I send him a vocal track and a guitar track, and he does the rest. We're working on a full debut EP right now, but we decided to drop our first new… READ THE REST
Review: Kraftwerk: Future Music From Germany
Uwe Schütte's new book, Kraftwerk: Future Music From Germany, had me at the EMS Synthi AKS on the cover. This iconic and much sought after suitcase synth from the early 1970s was used extensively by Brian Eno (from Roxy Music onward), and by David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Tangerine Dream, Jean-Michel Jarre, and it turns out,… READ THE REST
How Gary Numan's "Cars" changed pop music
In this episode of "Songs That Changed Music," Warren Huart looks at the pioneering synthpop of Tubeaway Army and Gary Numan and how Numan's "Cars" would end up having a profound impact on burgeoning new wave, mainstream pop, electronica, industrial music, and more. Bonus track:Fast-forward to 2009: Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Put your little engineers to work with this award-winning learning subscription
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From the fun apps on their tablets to some of the most advanced video games to ever exist, your kids have a lot to be distracted by today. And while they… READ THE REST
These fun party card games are a great way to learn what makes your friends blush with embarrassment
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there's anything you learned from being holed up for two years, it was the importance of a good distraction. While the world burned into fiery ashes, we were busy putting together… READ THE REST
Combine all your smoking tools into one accessory with the Rocket Grinder
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Smoking is supposed to be leisurely and stress-free, but it requires you to assemble so many tools at once that it can be a drag (and not the kind you're hoping… READ THE REST