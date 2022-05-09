Get the oldest Google search results first

In the latest issue of the Recomendo newsletter, my friend and colleague Claudia Dawson wrote about Oldestsearch.com a site that t"reverse-orders all Google search results so that you see the oldest webpages first. This is refreshing to use, because I so often feel like all the top results are repetitive." It's also fun, and a little sad, to see what the old weird Internet of 20 years ago was like.