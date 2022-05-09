In the latest issue of the Recomendo newsletter, my friend and colleague Claudia Dawson wrote about Oldestsearch.com a site that t"reverse-orders all Google search results so that you see the oldest webpages first. This is refreshing to use, because I so often feel like all the top results are repetitive." It's also fun, and a little sad, to see what the old weird Internet of 20 years ago was like.
Get the oldest Google search results first
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- search engines
- useful sites
This search engine gives you weird old book scans
What a delightful thing Clive Thompson (one of Boing Boing's regular contributors) has created! It's called Weird Old Books, and it is a search engine that returns one pre-1927 book based on your search term. He wrote about it on Medium: When I first starting crafting this, I had two design specs: 1) Immediate accessI… READ THE REST
Tip: add "reddit" to search queries to get authentic human results untainted by SEO
There are a number of ways to improve Google results by adding "magic" to the query. -site:pinterest.com is a classic, removing an obnoxious SEO parasite from image search. But the most profoundly effective, I find, is to simply include the word "reddit"—especially when researching things you can buy. (More strictly: add site:reddit.com instead of merely… READ THE REST
This AI-powered search engine returns movie screenshots based on keyword searches
Flim (not Film) is a newish search engine that returns screenshots of movies. Above, some results for "monkey." Other examples: Pickup Truck: Balloon: Mouth: [Via Open Culture] READ THE REST
These fun party card games are a great way to learn what makes your friends blush with embarrassment
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there's anything you learned from being holed up for two years, it was the importance of a good distraction. While the world burned into fiery ashes, we were busy putting together… READ THE REST
Combine all your smoking tools into one accessory with the Rocket Grinder
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Smoking is supposed to be leisurely and stress-free, but it requires you to assemble so many tools at once that it can be a drag (and not the kind you're hoping… READ THE REST
Take any snack on the go this summer with this $30 SubSafe sandwich tube
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Summer is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to get outside and start enjoying that fresh air and sunshine. No matter what outdoor activities you have on the… READ THE REST