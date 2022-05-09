Peaky Blinders creator pitches new drama about ska, BBC picks it up

Two Tone is an upcoming six-part BBC drama from Steven Knight, one of the creators behind Peaky Blinders. The show will focus on an extended family and four young people who get involved in the two-tone ska scene in Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s/early 80s — a scene which produced some pretty incredible acts, while also unifying a diverse group of young people into anti-racist action.

From BBC:

This new six-part series on BBC One will be set in the West Midlands at a time of "real cultural and historical progression", Karen Wilson, from producers Kudos said.

The music scene – which fused traditional Jamaican ska music with punk – produced bands including The Specials, The Selecter, The Beat and Madness, who went on to cement their place in popular culture.

"This is a project that's literally very close to home and I'm developing characters and themes that are set in the early 80s but hopefully are very contemporary," the Academy Award-nominee and Bafta-winning writer said.

Ben Irving, acting director of BBC Drama said: "Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and 2 Tone.