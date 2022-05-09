Pulitzer prize-winning lyricist Kendrick Lamar has returned

Hip-hop fans rejoice; we've finally got some new Kung Fu Kenny. I don't like to play into the "rap is dead' narrative perpetuated by the "boom-bap/backpack rap forever" crowd. I think one could argue that contemporary hip-hop is as artistically impressive as it was during the golden age of lyrics. However, it's already been a banner year for rap fans that love lyrics. Pusha-T's "It's almost dry" earned the coke rap kingpin his first Billboard number one album, and J.Cole dropped this banger of a verse just a month ago.

As the planets continue to align and herald the return of deep lyricism, Kendrick Lamar dropped his new debut single from his upcoming double album (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers) yesterday. The song is amazing- as one would expect- but the visuals in the video are the main talking point of Lamar's new release. With an impressive bit of editing, Lamar's face morphs into several prominent Black celebrities- controversial and beloved- as he claims that he is "all of us." The video is a powerful statement, and you can check it out for yourself in the embedded above.