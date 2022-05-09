Return to Dreamland with the superstars of John Waters' films this weekend in Baltimore

This Friday (May 13) in Baltimore, Return to Dreamland with a panel discussion featuring a trashy troupe of actors and crew members who participated in John Waters's classic films Mondo Trasho, Desperate Living, Pink Flamingos and Multiple Maniacs! This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from George Figgs (Multiple Maniacs), George Stover (Desperate Living), and Susan Lowe (Desperate Living).

My dear pal and John Waters superfan Gloria Gardenburger is moderating and co-hosting a Mortville Makeover Contest following the panel!

