Watch: Crowd in Warsaw surrounds Russian ambassador, pelts him with red paint, calls him a facist

A large crowd of people in Warsaw waived Ukrainian flags as they surrounded Russia's ambassador to Poland during an event to commemorate Soviet Union soldiers killed during World War II. They began to shout "fascist" at Sergey Andreyev then started throwing blood-redd paint at him. Andreyev made a little reaction other than to wipe the paint from his eyes.

From Metro:

Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest supporters, taking in more than three million refugees.

President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday it's 'hard to deny' that Russian soldiers are 'committing genocide' following images of mass civilian graves. The Kremlin denies war crimes.