Canadian MP apologizes for attending virtual parliamentary meeting from bathroom stall

Just a year after a Canadian politician was caught peeing during a virtual work meeting (the same William Amos who was caught naked a month earlier during a Zoom meeting), another MP was caught attending a parliamentary meeting from the potty. Fortunately his phone camera, which was propped up on a ledge behind the toilet, didn't lay bare what, exactly, he was doing in the stall. Now Shafqat Ali, down in the dumps after other members of Parliament exposed his location, is apologizing, calling it an "unfortunate event."
"I take this matter extremely seriously, and I promise never to repeat this error again," the gentleman said.
From The Guardian:
Liberal party member Shafqat Ali participated in a hybrid session of parliament last Friday, joining with a Zoom-like feed visible only to other parliamentarians. But Conservative members grew suspicious of his surroundings.
Conservative MP Laila Goodridge told the House of Commons that a lawmaker "might be participating in a washroom" somewhere inside parliament – an allegation that baffled the Speaker of the House until it was confirmed by parliamentary pages.
On Monday, the Conservative House leader, John Brassard, told parliament that after studying the stonework, door hinges and coat hook, lawmakers had concluded Ali had placed his camera "on the ledge or ridge on the wall just above the back of the toilet". …
The deputy House speaker, Chris D'Entremont, said Ali's apology was sufficient enough to close the matter – but warned MPs "to always be vigilant" when participating remotely.