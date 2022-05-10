Canadian MP apologizes for attending virtual parliamentary meeting from bathroom stall

Just a year after a Canadian politician was caught peeing during a virtual work meeting (the same William Amos who was caught naked a month earlier during a Zoom meeting), another MP was caught attending a parliamentary meeting from the potty. Fortunately his phone camera, which was propped up on a ledge behind the toilet, didn't lay bare what, exactly, he was doing in the stall. Now Shafqat Ali, down in the dumps after other members of Parliament exposed his location, is apologizing, calling it an "unfortunate event."

"I take this matter extremely seriously, and I promise never to repeat this error again," the gentleman said.

