Many of the MTV Logos and Idents in this fantastic collection are horror or sci-fi themed. I love the surreal animation at 0:41. A peculiar man cuts into a meal and to his surprise, an army of tiny little humanoids burst out and attack him. They wiggle their way into his eye sockets until his head explodes. So much creativity went into all of these, they are like a series of (very) short horror films.
Fun collection of horror MTV Logos and Idents
- 1990s
- MTV
A chatty relative runs out of battery juice in this 1994 Duracell commercial: The Puttermans
The Puttermans find a simple fix for dealing with their overly chatty relative in this 1994 Duracell Commercial. To get some peace and quiet, they simply put the wrong type of battery inside of the giant terminal in her back. She falls face-first into her food as the family cheers and bursts out laughing. If… READ THE REST
Here's a half-hour megamix of 600 songs from the 1990s
As The Hood Internet, Chicago producers Aaron Brink (ABX) and Steve Reidell (STV SLV) have been cranking out compelling mash-ups since 2007. Their latest release is an incredible half-hour megamix of 600 songs from 1990-1999. Here we are now, entertain us. READ THE REST
These Jeff Spicoli-esque characters in this 1997 Carl's Jr. commercial share how they invented the lava lamp while high on life
This Carl's Jr. commercial from 1997 features two hippies who talk like Jeff Spicoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and tell the tale of how they invented the lava lamp: They were eating Carl's Jr. burgers on the couch one day, when some sauce spilled off a burger and into their goldfish's bowl. They… READ THE REST
