Fun collection of horror MTV Logos and Idents 

Popkin

Many of the MTV Logos and Idents in this fantastic collection are horror or sci-fi themed. I love the surreal animation at 0:41. A peculiar man cuts into a meal and to his surprise, an army of tiny little humanoids burst out and attack him. They wiggle their way into his eye sockets until his head explodes. So much creativity went into all of these, they are like a series of (very) short horror films.