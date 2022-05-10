Get $1000 worth of printable miniatures for $50 and support humanitarian aid in Ukraine

From Jeremy Pillipow of Black Magic Craft, I learned of this effort to raise money for Ukrainian humanitarian relief.

A group of miniature designers from around the world have donated 3D design files (STL files) of gaming miniatures that can be 3D printed. The retail value of the files is $1000, but you can have them for a $50 pledge.

The campaign was funded in ten minutes and (as of this writing) has raised over $205,000. I just funded this effort and hope that other Boingers will, too.

Image: Image grab