In viral footage, Best Buy staff organize football-style defense to block phone thieves

In this footage, Best Buy staff organize a defense worthy of the NFL to thwart a crew of robbers who yanked phones off a display and fled for the doors. Video of the coordinated manoever went viral overnight; by Tuesday morning, fans were arguing about their favorite players. It's not clear when and where the footage is from.
As three would-be crooks ripped phones out from a display table, seven quick-thinking workers ran past them before forming a line in front of the doors ready to block the trio when they tried to flee.
Best Buy staff seem to have a taste for this. Here's another incident—a security officer—tossing a shoplifter through a display stand like a medicine ball through a fairground hoop.
Would you die for Best Buy?