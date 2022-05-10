In viral footage, Best Buy staff organize football-style defense to block phone thieves

In this footage, Best Buy staff organize a defense worthy of the NFL to thwart a crew of robbers who yanked phones off a display and fled for the doors. Video of the coordinated manoever went viral overnight; by Tuesday morning, fans were arguing about their favorite players. It's not clear when and where the footage is from.

Best buy defense is better than Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/Y9kXMBUB5N — vexan (@treeshardar) May 10, 2022

As three would-be crooks ripped phones out from a display table, seven quick-thinking workers ran past them before forming a line in front of the doors ready to block the trio when they tried to flee.

Best Buy staff seem to have a taste for this. Here's another incident—a security officer—tossing a shoplifter through a display stand like a medicine ball through a fairground hoop.

Bestbuy has better security than the capital building. pic.twitter.com/u2oUvfHiBX — Brian (@BrianFlores18) January 8, 2021

Would you die for Best Buy?