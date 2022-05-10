Jack White makes a shop stool for Adam Savage

As if Jack White talents as an artist and musician weren't enough, he's also an accomplished designer and maker. In this Show & Tell on Tested, Adam Savage gushes over the new stool that White upholstered for him (White apparently worked as an upholsterer). Not only is the stool lovely, but Jack encoded a lot of thoughtful symbolism into the material choices he used.

As Adam says in the video, "as a maker, there are few lovelier things that one can do than making something for someone else that they will use. It is one of the great pleasures in life. I love exercising that pleasure and what a delight to be on the receiving end."

Image: Screengrab