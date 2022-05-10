Musk's Twitter to bring back Trump

While former President, and insurrection enthusiast, Donald Trump has said he won't return to Twitter, the Washington Post reports that Elon Musk has said his Twitter will reverse the "morally bad" and "foolish decision" to ban Trump in the first place.
No one believes Trump won't scurry back to Twitter.
"I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme," he said at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times.
He added: "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake … It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."
Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots, citing the risk of further violence.