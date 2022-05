If you have an immature sense of humor like me and you're in need of a good laugh, then this video of a man "farting with attitude" at passersby in NYC will hit the spot. This tooting prankster goes by the name "Humorbagle". He likes to strike hilarious poses as he plays realistic fart sounds in public. I love watching everyone's reactions as they walk by. I wouldn't have been able to contain my laughter if I were there as a witness to this prank.