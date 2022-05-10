Watch: Badger nonchalantly trots behind dogs who are warning it to stay away

Carla Sinclair
Image by Edward Hasting-Evans / shutterstock.com

A fearless badger didn't let leashed dogs — who seemed a bit panicked as they turned to bark in its face — stop it from trotting down a trail in the UK woods. In fact, the determined badger kept right on their heels until the dogs and humans cleared off the path, allowing the creature to continue its daily business on its own terms.