A fearless badger didn't let leashed dogs — who seemed a bit panicked as they turned to bark in its face — stop it from trotting down a trail in the UK woods. In fact, the determined badger kept right on their heels until the dogs and humans cleared off the path, allowing the creature to continue its daily business on its own terms.
Watch: Badger nonchalantly trots behind dogs who are warning it to stay away
