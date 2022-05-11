Catholic school accidentally sells students Mother's Day fake roses that were actually red thong underwear

Students at Philadelphia's St. Anselm School, a K-8 Catholic elementary school, hosted a plant sale where kids could purchase Mother's Day faux roses as a gift for their parent. Turns out, each flower was actually a pair of red thong underwear folded into the shape of a rose. Ooops. Video below. From the principal's email admitting to the blunder:

"The roses sold at our Mother's Day plant sale were not the single faux flowers originally intended. Instead, the item was a Valentine's Day gift intended for adults. The administration will determine how the error occurred and take steps to prevent a further recurrence."

(CBS Local)

