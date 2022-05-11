Florida students fought their high school yearbook censorship and won

Central Florida's Lyman High School received a huge amount of stickers to censor their yearbook, which featured images of students peacefully protesting Gov. Ron DeSantis's discriminatory "Don't Say Gay" law. Students were told they would not get their yearbook until an entire page — which included images of rainbow flags and a "love is love" sign that students held during a walkout — was "edited" out with stickers.

But the superintendent–approved censorship-scheme failed Tuesday night after students and parents went to the school board and won.

From ABC News: