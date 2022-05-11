GOES satellite takes photo from space of clouds spelling "Go"

On Friday, one of the US National Oceanic and Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites—known as GOES—snapped this curious image from space depicting clouds spelling out "Go." From Live Science:

Seeing recognizable shapes in clouds or other unrelated objects is known as pareidolia, where the human brain sees familiar patterns in random shapes. The so-called "Face on Mars," this wild pareidolia rat on the Red Planet and scary screaming skull views and more from space are just a few examples of the psychological phenomenon.

Or that's what They'd want us to believe, anyway.