Stanley Roberts had a segment on San Francisco's KRON called "People Behaving Badly" and here features someone who is unaware of two important things: the posted speed limit and her reasonable expectation of privacy when exceeding it. It's an older segment, but it checks out.
Lady in Prius contests speeding ticket
