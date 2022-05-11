Live out some '80s nostalgia with this awesome game

Who isn't infatuated with a little bit of nostalgia? Everyone can appreciate something cultural from their childhood, or sometimes even from a time that they didn't live in. And there's certain things that we can see, like this, that transport us to a different time.

But there are few things that can teleport us to a different time quite like the film, Ghostbusters. To this day people are infatuated with it, even in some very odd ways. And if you're like the countless people who adore the 1984 classic, then you are in luck because right now you can purchase Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game offers a single-player campaign that sends you on a story of mystery and adventure. It includes the voices and likenesses of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson all in a story created by the original writers of the film, Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis. Gamers can enjoy using their PKE Meter to scan the environment and artifacts, and use their proton pack to catch ghosts of all types.

This updated taste of the past is a hot commodity, and it's no surprise that a star-studded game like this has such high reviews. One article on IGN compliments the game as having great authenticity to the movie, stating "Make no mistake, Ghostbusters: The Video Game is a personal favourite purely for its loving attention to detail and will always rank amongst gaming's most faithful and memorable movie adaptations." A critic on Metacritic loved how much it makes them feel like they are in the actual movie saying, "With fun gameplay and bizarre events, this is the closest you'll ever get to strapping on a real proton pack."

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is available right now for just $9.99, that's a 60% markdown from its MSRP of $24.

Prices subject to change.