This Donkey Kong Country Ska Tribute Album is bananas

The best ever ska-punk band out of Denton, the Holophonics, has spent the last few years cranking out some skanky cover albums, in addition to their own original fare. In 2017, they did a whole album of video game theme songs; four years later, the band covered the entire Banjo Kazooie soundtrack.

Now, they've finally completed their magnum opus: a ska tribute to the iconic funky jams of Donkey Kong Country — or should I say, Donkey SKAng Country?

Truly, this is art.

(Their original tunes are pretty great, too)