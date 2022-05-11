Video: Nightmarish clip of a house being washed to sea in North Carolina

This North Carolina house is so disgusted with NC congressman Madison Cawthorn that it decided to break free of its stilts and drift somewhere far away from the young fascist lawmaker.
From WCNC:
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said an unoccupied house collapsed at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, prompting officials to close that segment of the beach to protect people from the large debris. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said more homes could collapse this week as the Carolina coast is impacted by the storm