Watch: Striking, er, similarities between Duke student's 2022 commencement speech and Harvard student's speech from 2014

The Internet noticed striking similarities between a Duke University commencement speech given on Sunday by Priya Parkash and Sarah Abushaar's Harvard commencement speech from 2014, that's been viewed on YouTube around 3.8 million times. Comparison above. Duke University is investigating and Parkash has hired a PR firm, as one does, and issued a statement:

"When I was asked to give the commencement speech," the statement read, "I was thrilled by such an honor and I sought advice from respected friends and family about topics I might address. I was embarrassed and confused to find out too late that some of the suggested passages were taken from a recent commencement speech at another university. I take full responsibility for this oversight and I regret if this incident has in any way distracted from the accomplishments of the Duke class of 2022."