Another Spinal Tap movie is in the works

This is Spinal Tap is of the greatest movies of all time, and just in time for its 40th anniversary, we are getting a sequel. Rob Reiner, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, and Christopher Guest are all on board for the rock band's next adventure.

Variety:

A sequel is in the works to the 1984 rock mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap," with director Rob Reiner returning alongside stars Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer.

The movie package will launch sales at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It will be released on March, 19 2024, tied to the 40th anniversary of the original. The sequel will be in the style of Martin Scorsese's "The Last Waltz," the legendary concert documentary that followed the farewell tour of the Canadian American rock group The Band. "Spinal Tap 2" will also feature real-life musicians in the film. No names have been revealed yet, but it will likely depend on the artists' touring schedules.