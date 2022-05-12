Bodycam footage contradicts Sheriff's statement on DSU Women's Lacrosse team harassment

A Georgia Sheriff appears to have had bad information about the roadside search of a women's lacrosse team bus. Members of the team from a historically black college describe the search as "terrifying" and were afraid it would escalate. The Sheriff claims personal items were not searched, and that this was purely a routine event. Body camera footage and reports from the victims show otherwise.

Delaware Online:

Body camera footage from Georgia deputies who stopped a Delaware State University women's lacrosse team bus late last month directly contradicts Tuesday statements by the sheriff who defended the stop.

In a public address, Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said "no personal items on the bus or person(s) were searched" during the April 20 stop. But the bodycam footage, which Delaware Online/The News Journal has obtained and made publicly available without editing, shows deputies rifling through players' backpacks and bags – something those on the bus have said for days.