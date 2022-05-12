Dolly Parton is a starring in a new TikTok musical about Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

I don't really know what else to say about this that's not already in the headline, but here's a little more from NBC News:

The satirical musical is "based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind" after the fast-food chain removed the product from its menu in late 2020, according to the screenplay shared on Parton's Instagram post. It is inspired by TikTok star Victor Kunda's viral video in March parodying what a dress rehearsal of the musical would look like, based on singer Doja Cat's catchy jingle shared on the social media app that same month.

The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Musical starring Dolly Parton will air at 8pm on May 26, exclusively on TikTok:

Image: John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 3.0) and John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0) — Altered