First image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy

The first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way was revealed today by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, a team of researchers working with a worldwide array of radio telescopes. The blurry yet impressive image evokes a celestial cheeto.

This result provides overwhelming evidence that the object is indeed a black hole and yields valuable clues about the workings of such giants, which are thought to reside at the center of most galaxies. … The image is a long-anticipated look at the massive object that sits at the very center of our galaxy. Scientists had previously seen stars orbiting around something invisible, compact, and very massive at the center of the Milky Way. This strongly suggested that this object — known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*, pronounced "sadge-ay-star") — is a black hole, and today's image provides the first direct visual evidence of it.

Welp, may as well worship it.